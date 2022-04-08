Inside Amanda Holden’s Stunning Surrey Mansion With Garden Cabin, Hot Tub and Incredible Living Room

Amanda Holden is set to return to our screens next week as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent. The 51-year-old has been on the show since it debuted in 2007 and has become a household name. Her fame has certainly come with its wealth as she has become an ambassador for several brands.

The Portsmouth-born star has starred in commercials for supermarket chain Tesco and has been the face of granola brand Alpen since 2015 and low-fat yogurt brand Danone Okos since 2012. As well as her advertising work, she has appeared on the Australian soap Neighbours, has appeared on stage and has spent time hosting the Heart Breakfast radio show.

Despite having grown up in the Hampshire market town of Bishop’s Waltham, the star now lives on the border in a multi-million-pound mansion in Surrey.