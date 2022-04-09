Inside Brooklyn Beckham’s €3.5 Million Wedding to Nicola Peltz and All the Fabulous Details

Brooklyn Beckham is gearing up for the wedding of the year as he tied the knot with Nicola Peltz.

The cost of the ceremony and reception is said to be around €3.5 million and will be a star-studded event.

Here are all the details on how the couple first met, what their ring looks like and what their big day is like.

Read more:Inside David and Victoria Beckham’s luxurious €47 million London home

Who are Brooklyn and Nicola?

Brooklyn is the eldest child of footballer David Beckham and Spice Girls singer and designer Victoria Beckham.

He was born on 4 March 1999, making him 23 years old. He is originally from Westminster, London and is a former footballer, model, photographer and chef.

Nicola is the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and model Claudia Hefner.

He was born 9…