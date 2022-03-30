Inside Claire Sweeney’s £1.2m London Mansion That’s So Posh It Looks Like a Luxury Hotel

Claire Sweeney’s posh London mansion is home to the former Strictly star and her son, Jackson.

The former Brookside actress clearly has an eye for design as the property could be mistaken for a luxury hotel.

9 Claire Sweeney owns a four-story townhouse in London credit: instagram/@claire.sweeney/

9 She lives in a stylish property with her son Jackson credit: instagram/@claire.sweeney/

9 Her love of silver and gray is running all over the house credit: instagram/@claire.sweeney/

Silver and Grey’s love of 50-year-olds runs through the four-bed townhouse, combined with several giant mirrors across four floors.

Claire, who is the mother of six-year-old Jackson – her son with the former Daniel Reilly – bought the property for £1.2m and has lived there for 16 years.

He said The Sunday Times: “I…