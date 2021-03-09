Inside David & Victoria Beckham’s Married Life and Family

Loading...

David Beckham Is one of the most prestigious Football Players All the while, enjoyed tremendous careers with Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and La Galaxy.

Beckham’s career established him as a heap of fame and popularity, and it was as his status A-List Celebrity He met his wife Victoria Beckham.

Wife of david beckham

Is an english footballer Married Victoria Beckham, better known as Posh Spice of Spice Girls.

A pop music superstar, Posh Spice and Beckham First met in 1997, When Beckham was 21 years of acting for Manchester United.

Two years later, the couple welcomed their first child, son Brooklyn Beckham, and shortly afterwards married in a beautiful place. Wedding at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin, Ireland. Beckham’s best man was former Manchester United teammate Gary Neville.

How long is the pair Welcomed three more children, Cruz and Romeo, and daughter Harper Seven.

Posh and Beck have enjoyed more than 20 years of marriage and are currently inhabited by celebs Stunning Mansion in Los Angeles, California. They recently celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary.

Today, the former Spice Girl works as a Fashion designer, And owns the fashion business Victoria Beckham Limited. The value of the business has grown from $ 1 million to $ 30 million in just five years.

Her work has been featured at both London and New York Fashion Week and she has been interviewed for various publications the trend.

Victoria Beckham was Awarded by Empress with OBE In 2017 for fashion and charitable reasons. The power couple was also in attendance Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

Victoria’s husband David is also the owner of the newly launched MLS team, Inter miami, Which debuted in the United States top flight in 2020 – a season partially postponed due to an outbreak of coronaviruses.

Both David and Victoria Beckham have large-scale social media followings. The former football star boasts more and more He has 65 million followers on Instagram, And is higher than Victoria Has 28 million followers Of her own.