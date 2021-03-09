LATEST

Inside David & Victoria Beckham’s Married Life and Family

Posted on
Inside David & Victoria Beckham's Married Life and Family
Loading...
AP Photo / Claude Paris

David Beckham Is one of the most prestigious Football Players All the while, enjoyed tremendous careers with Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and La Galaxy.

Loading...

Beckham’s career established him as a heap of fame and popularity, and it was as his status A-List Celebrity He met his wife Victoria Beckham.

Loading...

watch the video

Loading...

Wife of david beckham

See this post on Instagram

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

related: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s first meeting on a blind date

Loading...

Is an english footballer Married Victoria Beckham, better known as Posh Spice of Spice Girls.

Loading...

A pop music superstar, Posh Spice and Beckham First met in 1997, When Beckham was 21 years of acting for Manchester United.

Loading...

Two years later, the couple welcomed their first child, son Brooklyn Beckham, and shortly afterwards married in a beautiful place. Wedding at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin, Ireland. Beckham’s best man was former Manchester United teammate Gary Neville.

Loading...

How long is the pair Welcomed three more children, Cruz and Romeo, and daughter Harper Seven.

Loading...
See this post on Instagram

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

Posh and Beck have enjoyed more than 20 years of marriage and are currently inhabited by celebs Stunning Mansion in Los Angeles, California. They recently celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary.

Loading...

Today, the former Spice Girl works as a Fashion designer, And owns the fashion business Victoria Beckham Limited. The value of the business has grown from $ 1 million to $ 30 million in just five years.

Loading...

Her work has been featured at both London and New York Fashion Week and she has been interviewed for various publications the trend.

Loading...

Victoria Beckham was Awarded by Empress with OBE In 2017 for fashion and charitable reasons. The power couple was also in attendance Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

Loading...
See this post on Instagram

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

Victoria’s husband David is also the owner of the newly launched MLS team, Inter miami, Which debuted in the United States top flight in 2020 – a season partially postponed due to an outbreak of coronaviruses.

Loading...

Both David and Victoria Beckham have large-scale social media followings. The former football star boasts more and more He has 65 million followers on Instagram, And is higher than Victoria Has 28 million followers Of her own.

Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
939
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
863
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
755
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
727
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
714
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
692
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });