Inside Diet: Uppena-Netflix Deal – TheMiracleTech

Uppena Storm has rocked the Tollywood box office and revived the theatrical business after the epidemic. The film, which debuted debutant Vaishnav Tej and Kriti Shetty, proved to be a double blockbuster and still continues to rake in the moolah for its producers. The latest we hear is that the film’s digital rights have been acquired by Netflix.

After stiff competition from rivals, Netflix has succeeded in acquiring Appena’s digital rights for US $ 1 million, or about Rs 7.4 crore. This is definitely a lucrative deal for Mythri movie makers. Devi Sri Prasad’s music, Vijay Sethupathi’s long presence, innocence and impressive acting by debutant actors, good production value, all directed by debutant director Buchi, have worked extensively in the film.

Netflix can only broadcast the film after 60 days i.e. after the theatrical run of the film. This in turn is going to bring in the film’s producers, as they are about to cash in on the theatrical success that preceded Uppena’s telecast on TheMiracleTech. There is a buzz that Netflix is ​​going to air Uppana from April 11, 2021.

