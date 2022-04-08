Inside Irish Golf Star Shane Lowry’s Family Life

Irish pro golfer and Offley native Shane Lowry has returned for the 86th edition of the Masters tournament.

The player will be joined by Padraig Harrington, Seamus Powers and Rory McIlroy, as the sport’s elite compete to take home prize money and titles.

The top 50 places are expected to pay for competing in the historic tournament.

Shane Lowry is originally from Clara, Ko Offaly, and splits his time between Ireland and the United States.

Lowry learned his early golf at Esker Hills Golf Club, where he began his amateur career.

He won the 2007 Irish Amateur Close Championship at the age of 20.