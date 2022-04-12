Inside JK Rowling’s ‘Gender Wars’ lunch

On Sunday afternoon, a group of women gathered for lunch — and proceeded to break the internet. The event was hosted by JK Rowling and all in attendance were women’s rights campaigners who have been accused of having transphobic or gender critical beliefs.

The boozy lunch took place at River Café, an exclusive Michelin-starred restaurant in Hammersmith, west London. It was initially prepared for pre-Christmas but was rearranged due to the high Covid infection rate at that time.

The incident followed the launch of a women’s rights campaign called Respect My Sex If Want My Ex, which “encourages voters to ask politicians their views on sex and gender identity”, it said. many times,

Although Rowling had booked a private room, there was nothing secret about it…