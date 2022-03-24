LATEST

Inside Julian Assange and Stella Moris’s Belmarsh wedding

Julian Assange and his partner Stella Morris tied the knot in a ceremony at Belmarsh Prison, where the WikiLeaks founder has been held since 2019. The couple were allowed to wed last year, and announced their engagement in November.

Four guests were present at the ceremony, which took place yesterday afternoon during the visit BBC Reported. The couple’s two young children and Assange’s father and brother threw a small party with “two official witnesses and two guards.” One of the prison officers “acted as the official photographer”, said daily mail,

Morris, 38, arrived outside a high-security prison in south-east London as “motorists honked their horns and supporters cheered” as they passed by. Independent Reported. Leaving Jail…

