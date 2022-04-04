Inside Kapil Sharma’s musical birthday bash with Ginni Chatrath, Anayra: Watch as comedian breaks into a dance

Comedian Kapil Sharma recently celebrated his 41st birthday with his mother, wife Ginni Chatrath, and daughter Anayra. Several videos and pictures emerged online from his birthday bash. In a video, Kapil was seen dancing and singing as Ginni smiled and clapped her hands. Kapil was also seen posing for pictures with his friends at the event. (Also Read | On Kapil Sharma’s birthday, Sony shares emotional compilation video of celebrities talking about comedian)

At the outdoor event, a neon sign read ‘Happy Birthday Kapil Sir’. A two tier white cake decorated with musical notes was also seen. For the occasion, Kapil opted for a black shirt and matching pants under a grey jacket. Ginni Chatrath also opted for a black outfit while Anayra was seen in a black dress whith white frills.

Taking to…