Inside Kenan Thompson’s net worth as SNL star splits from wife Christina

American actor Keenan Thompson divide From his wife of 11 years, Christina Evangeline.

saturday night live The star did not confirm the news on social media, but sources close to the couple told tmz That they have decided to end their marriage after living together for almost 15 years.

According to insiders, they have actually been apart for over a year and are co-parenting their two daughters, Georgia and Gianna, while Kenan lives in Los Angeles and Christina lives in New York.

TMZ reports that neither of them has filed for divorce at this time, but legal proceedings are expected in the near future.

Now, fans are eager to know more about the 34-year-old. What is Kenan Thompson’s net worth in 2022? let’s find out…