Inside Louie Simmons’ legacy as “Godfather” of powerlifting passed away at 74

The powerlifting community is mourning the passing of legendary coach and Westside Barbell founder Louis Simmons.

The strength coach, known as the “godfather” of powerlifting, has died at the age of 74.

Amidst the heart-wrenching news, we take a look at his career and legacy.

Grit Media on YouTube

Louis Simmons has passed away

Louis Simmons has died, Westside Barbell confirmed in an Instagram statement on Thursday, March 24. The cause of his death has not been confirmed in the media till the time of writing this news.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Louis Simmons,” the statement read. “We will make a formal announcement after the loss process.”

The…