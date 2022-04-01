Inside Only Fools and Horses star Tessa Peake-Jones’ relationship with on-screen son

Only Fools and Horses star Tessa Peake-Jones is best known for playing Raquel Turner in the most loved comedy sitcom.

Although fans of the show, which starred David Jason as Del Boy and Nicholas Lyndhurst as Rodney Trotter, may be surprised to learn that Tessa, 29, had a relationship of 29 years with Douglas Hodge, her on-screen son. role was played.

Douglas, 62, made an appearance in the hit comedy and starred as adult Damien Trotter, the son of Raquel and Del Boy, in the 1996 Christmas special titled “Heroes and Villains”.

Tessa was in a relationship with Douglas from 1984 until they split in 2013, and the couple has children Molly Rose Hodge, 31, and Charlie Hodge.