Inside the personal life of Marty Morrissey – the long-term partner of the RTE star and heartbroken over mother’s tragedy

RT’s Marty Morrissey appears on The Late Late Show tonight as he sits down to talk with Ryan Tubridi on a range of topics.

But who is Marty Morrissey? Here, we take a look inside the family life of the veteran RT broadcaster with his long-term girlfriend Liz Kidney.

Morrissey was born in Mallow, County Cork – his mother’s home – but was then raised in the Bronx, New York, where both his parents worked.

Then, at the age of 10, the family relocated to Ireland and his father’s ancestral home to Claire.

Read more: Pub criticized online for outrageous offer of pie and a pint for ‘only’ €20 because boozers want to ‘call the police’

Morrissey originally studied medicine for three years, before then changing direction and qualifying as an elementary school teacher.

After a try…