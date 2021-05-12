Inspection Tech Company Opens Smart Factory in New York City Navy Yard – ThomasNet News

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox.

New York City just opened its first high-tech smart factory at the site of former U.S. Navy shipbuilding operations that date to the end of the Civil War.

Technology company Nanotronics built a new 45,000-square-foot facility in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, where it will make hardware and software used to detect flaws and anomalies in manufacturing. The company’s flagship platform uses artificial intelligence, automation, and imaging to find flaws down to the nanometer-scale.

The new facility is atop the Navy Yard’s 150-year-old shipbuilding factory, Building 20, where Nanotronics established its new headquarters and committed to 190 jobs. Positions will include professionals in physics, optics, robotics, artificial intelligence, and software engineering. Those staffers will collaborate to provide inspection solutions for companies in the aerospace, automotive, pharmaceutical, advanced materials, and semiconductor markets.

Nanotronics’ solutions ultimately help clients operate with a reduced factory footprint and accelerate time-to-market while also reducing waste.

The company’s Building 20 facility follows its 2016 expansion to the Navy Yard, when Nanotronics became the first tenant of Building 128’s multi-disciplinary technology center, known as New Lab.

Although the new headquarters officially opened on April 28, Nanotronics previously opened half of the building in the early days of New York’s COVID-19 pandemic response. The company used its Intelligent Factory Control platform to help create mechanisms for sequencing the coronavirus genome — which was needed to diagnose the virus in patients and, ultimately, to create a vaccine.

Image Credit: Brooklyn Navy Yard

More from Business & Industry