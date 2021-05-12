LATEST

Inspection Tech Company Opens Smart Factory in New York City Navy Yard – ThomasNet News

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox.

Brooklyn Navy Yard

New York City just opened its first high-tech smart factory at the site of former U.S. Navy shipbuilding operations that date to the end of the Civil War.

Technology company Nanotronics built a new 45,000-square-foot facility in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, where it will make hardware and software used to detect flaws and anomalies in manufacturing. The company’s flagship platform uses artificial intelligence, automation, and imaging to find flaws down to the nanometer-scale.

The new facility is atop the Navy Yard’s 150-year-old shipbuilding factory, Building 20, where Nanotronics established its new headquarters and committed to 190 jobs. Positions will include professionals in physics, optics, robotics, artificial intelligence, and software engineering. Those staffers will collaborate to provide inspection solutions for companies in the aerospace, automotive, pharmaceutical, advanced materials, and semiconductor markets.

Nanotronics’ solutions ultimately help clients operate with a reduced factory footprint and accelerate time-to-market while also reducing waste.

The company’s Building 20 facility follows its 2016 expansion to the Navy Yard, when Nanotronics became the first tenant of Building 128’s multi-disciplinary technology center, known as New Lab.

Although the new headquarters officially opened on April 28, Nanotronics previously opened half of the building in the early days of New York’s COVID-19 pandemic response. The company used its Intelligent Factory Control platform to help create mechanisms for sequencing the coronavirus genome — which was needed to diagnose the virus in patients and, ultimately, to create a vaccine.

Image Credit: Brooklyn Navy Yard

Warehousing Demand Ramps Up Amid Shipping SurgeNext Story »

More from Business & Industry

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

81
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
58
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
28
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
25
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
25
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top