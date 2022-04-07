‘Inspirational’ Tom Smith hailed as one of Scotland’s best after death at 50

Gregor Townsend hailed Tom Smith as one of Scotland’s best players ever after the former prop’s death at the age of 50.

Smith, who was diagnosed with stage-four colon cancer in November 2019, played 61 matches for Scotland and helped them win the Five Nations in 1999.

He also played six times for the British and Irish Lions and was part of the team that won South Africa in 1997.

Scotland head coach Townsend said: “Tom was one of the toughest and most accomplished players, I’m glad to call him a teammate.