LATEST

Instagram: Instagram Has A New Plan To Strengthen Its Anti-bullying Feature – Times Of India – Tech Kashif

Avatar
By
Posted on
Instagram: Instagram Has A New Plan To Strengthen Its Anti-bullying Feature - Times Of India - Tech Kashif

Social media platform Instagram is planning to introduce a new feature that will filter out the offensive comments, as per a report by PhoneArena. This would be an AI tool to help flag and block any offensive use of language on the platform. Users will also be able to set certain words in their to-be-blocked list manually. Currently, Instagram has a Hide Offensive Comments tool to help filter out the language use. The options can be accessed through Settings from under the Privacy subsection.
The new AI algorithm to weed out the ‘unsuitable’ words and other content is reportedly under testing phase right now. It is supposed to sort through such content and prevent it from reaching your feed. As to how it will select the offensive words, the report adds that the ability of the AI to find offensive words would be based on commonly reported words on the platform by people on Instagram.
Speaking of new features, the Facebook-owned photo-sharing app has launched another TikTok inspired feature called Remix for Reels. The new feature works like TikTok Duet and it enables users to remix a Reel by pairing their video with other users.
Instagram revealed that it has been testing the feature since October with select users. The company has now started a global roll out of the Remix feature. The new Instagram Reels Remix feature will be enabled by default for every new Reel. In case users want to remix their older Reels then they will have to enable the feature manually. In order to enable the Remix feature, users have to tap on the three dot menu of the Reel and then select ‘enable remixing’.

Source link

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
466
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
443
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
424
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
424
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
421
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
417
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
394
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
384
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
382
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
364
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top