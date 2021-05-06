ENTERTAINMENT

Instagram Stories launches new caption stickers, know full details

Avatar

The most famous Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform launch Instagram has launched a new sticker for its stories. Yes! A new feature has been added that allows users to add auto-generated captions to their videos.

The photo-sharing company said in a statement that it will also begin testing automated captions in the reels soon. The caption will be automatically generated for English speaking users. Captions are available in IGTV and the Threads app. Instagram is adding them to stories and reels to make them more efficient and inclusive to watch. The feature should be a welcome addition for users who are deaf or hard of hearing. The editing option lists each word in the caption separately. You can tap on different words to make adjustments. Like other text options in stories, users can adjust the caption’s style and color. Also, people can edit individual words in captions. Auto captions rarely have perfect accuracy, especially for people with pronunciation or unusual speech, so editing is important.

Other platforms and services have recently added or improved auto-captioning options. Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams all provide automated captions for video calls.

Related Items:

Most Popular

36
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
17
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
11
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
10
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
9
ENTERTAINMENT

Karthik Aryan will launch a new face in ‘Dostana 2’

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top