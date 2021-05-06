Instagram Stories launches new caption stickers, know full details

The most famous Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform launch Instagram has launched a new sticker for its stories. Yes! A new feature has been added that allows users to add auto-generated captions to their videos.

The photo-sharing company said in a statement that it will also begin testing automated captions in the reels soon. The caption will be automatically generated for English speaking users. Captions are available in IGTV and the Threads app. Instagram is adding them to stories and reels to make them more efficient and inclusive to watch. The feature should be a welcome addition for users who are deaf or hard of hearing. The editing option lists each word in the caption separately. You can tap on different words to make adjustments. Like other text options in stories, users can adjust the caption’s style and color. Also, people can edit individual words in captions. Auto captions rarely have perfect accuracy, especially for people with pronunciation or unusual speech, so editing is important.

Other platforms and services have recently added or improved auto-captioning options. Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams all provide automated captions for video calls.