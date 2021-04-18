Instagram v Reality: Neelima Azim, Shahid-Meera reacted in a way screaming at son Ishaan Khattar

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter has shared a humorous video with followers on social media platform Instagram. On this video, Ishaan Khattar in addition to his mom Neelima Azim are seen, though her temper doesn’t appear to be proper and he or she is offended at her son for chocolate.

What’s video

Really, the start of the video may be very clean and smiling persons are seen with a very good location. It has been described within the video as Instagram, that’s, as proven by folks on Instagram. After this, realty is proven within the second postion of the video, the place Neelima Azim is offended with Ishaan Khattar for her chocolate and says that you’re who. On the similar time Neelima additionally begins laughing within the video. Aside from this, Ishaan can be seen within the video referring to the mom’s weight.

Shahid and Meera’s response

Ishaan has captioned this video – Instagram v Actuality, whereas the followers are very keen on this video. Together with the widespread social media customers, many stars have additionally commented on this video. These celebs additionally embrace Neelima’s son Shahid Kapoor and daughter-in-law Meera Kapoor. Meera wrote within the remark – hahahaha who’re you. Aside from this, in one other remark, Meera wrote – I’ll inform Shasha. On the similar time, Shahid wrote within the remark – The Legend of Mommy.

Ishaan’s movie profession

Considerably, Ishaan Khattar has made a distinct place for himself with fewer movies. Ishaan just isn’t solely a terrific actor, but in addition a terrific dancer like Bhai Shahid. Ishaan’s hit checklist consists of A Appropriate Boy, Khali Yellow, Dhadak and many others. On the similar time, Ishaan will quickly be seen within the telephone ghost. In response to stories, Ishaan can be seen doing comedy this time within the movie.