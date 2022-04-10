Institute, Invincible: He defeated Sacchispas and has an escort

Institut scored a crucial victory against Sacchispas at Alta Córdoba and extended their unbeaten record to ten games in the first national.

The match, valid for date 10 of the competition, allowed “La Gloria” to add three points to reach 20 points (five wins and five draws) and put Guard Belgrano in second place with 22.

Gabriel Graciani scored the winning goal in the first half with a penalty in 47 minutes.

In complement, Sacchispas were left with two fewer players after the ouster of left back Peter Martinez Grans and central defender Rodrigo Díaz.