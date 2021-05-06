Instruct these players, think carefully before going to foreign league next time

Sports desk. Friends, let us tell you that the 14th season of IPL was postponed by the BCCI indefinitely on Tuesday. After which foreign players are waiting to return home. In such a situation, the Australian players wanted their government to make arrangements for the return of the players. But Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison made it clear that the players who went to India would have to make these arrangements themselves. After this, friends now started talking about sending foreign players, especially Australian cricketers, to their country.

For your information, let us know that the Government of Australia has banned the flight from India till 15 May. The BCCI made arrangements to take everyone home via Maldives. The Australia Cricket Association has warned the players ahead of making such decisions in the future.

Friends, let me tell you that Greenberg said, “I am not sure whether the players will be silent about this in the future or not, but they are so sure that all of them will now sign any of their agreements. First of course, you will definitely think about it. Friends, this whole world has changed in front of our eyes, especially with regard to Kovid and especially in the corner where so many cases are being exposed.