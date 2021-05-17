Insurance tech provider Noyo partners with Unum for expanded benefits – Employee Benefit News

Insurance tech provider Noyo has teamed up with Unum to help the life and disability insurance benefits provider better utilize its technology in order to offer clients an expanded employee benefit experience.

By integrating Noyo’s technology into its own platform, Unum will be able to access insurance policy data much faster, and employers and employees will have easier access to their own information as well. The partnership will also improve Unum’s connection with its distribution partners who are also using a variety of human resource information systems to access policy information.

“We deliver high-quality, modern employee benefits experiences to employers and employees,” Shea Treadway, vice president of small business at Unum, said in a release. “Our integration with Noyo will create a stronger technology connection with more benefits platforms than ever before.”

The partnership comes amid an agreement among insurance providers that technology has become an extremely valuable part of employees’ lives. A majority 81% of insurers recognize the vital role technology plays in the everyday lives of consumers, according to data from professional services company Accenture.

“Noyo is leading an industry-wide transition into the next era of insurance with technology that enables innovation at scale,” Shannon Goggin, CEO and co-founder of Noyo, said in a statement. “Employee benefits are the primary way that many people access insurance, and we’re excited to work with a leading employee benefits provider like Unum to power elevated, innovative experiences.”

As part of its goal to provide streamlined service to its employer clients Unum recently debuted a new service designed to help HR manage employee leave and time off. Unum’s new service, Unum Total Leave, helps employees more easily plan their time off through a virtual assistant — called Jessie — that uses artificial intelligence to automate HR processes like filing claims. Employees can also access direct deposit claims and connect in real time with leave and disability experts for advice.