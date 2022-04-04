Inter are on course to knock Juventus out of the title race after a bizarre pen manise. Serie A TIM 2021/2022

The “Derby d’Italia” is always a loaded match and is shown in Turin. The referee had a hard time keeping a calm mind in all the doubles and messes on the field.

Juventus had not lost their last 16 league games and had the best of the game, but just before half time Juve put a lid on their nose. After a mistake on Dumfries, VAR put the ball on the spot.

The stage of punishment itself was strange. Szczeni saved Calhanoglu’s effort, but the ball disappeared into the goal after a fight in the rebound. The referee first whistled for a foul by Calhanoglu, but after another VAR intervention, the penalty had to be relegated. Calhanoglu’s second attempt was a hit.

Even after the break, the luck of Juventus was not good. Zakaria’s shot hit the post and Vlahovic and Dybala also did not hit the ball into the goal. Inter endure a series of poor results and maintain deficit behind leader Milan…