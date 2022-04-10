Inter beat Hellas and are 1 point behind Milan

MILAN (AP) — Defending Italian Serie A champions Inter moved within a point of league leaders and arch-rivals Milan on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Hellas Verona.

Ivan Perisic scored for both Niccolo Barella and Edin Deco in the first half.

Milan visits Torino this Sunday. Both the teams of Milan have played the same number of matches so far.

But Inter have a pending match against Bologna. Napoli, who host Fiorentina on Sunday, are level with the Nerazzurri.

Inter were buoyed by a 1-0 win at Juventus last weekend but were without Argentina’s Lautaro Martínez, who was suspended against Verona, their top scorer.

Perisic was about to start scoring…