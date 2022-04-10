Inter beat Verona 2-0 and Milan didn’t lose track

Inter’s goals were scored by the Italian midfielder. Nicole, Barela and Bosnian striker Edin Jecko,

With this result, Inter, the highest-scoring team in the tournament with 65 wins, moved up to second place with 66 points, one less than leader Milan who toured Turin yesterday (38), while Hellas of Verona. There are 45 marks.





= 32nd program. date =

Saturday: empoli 0 -spezia 0; Inter 2 – Hellas Verona 0 y Cagliari 1 – Juventus 2.

sunday: Genoa-Lazio (7:30, ESPN Y STAR+), Naples-Fiorentina (10:00, ESPN Y STAR+), Sassuolo-Atlanta (10:00, STAR+), Venice-Udini (10:00, STAR) +), Rome-Salarnitana (13:00, ESPN y Star+) and Torino-Milan (15:45, ESPN and STAR+).

monday: Bologna-Sampdoria (15:45, star +).

positions: Milan 67…