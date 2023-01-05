Inter inflicts Napoli’s first loss and ignites the struggle for the title

Inter inflicted the first loss on Napoli this season in the Italian Football League, beating it 1-0 on Wednesday in the sixteenth stage, after a seven-week hiatus due to the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The stage also witnessed the victory of Milan, last season’s champion, at its host Salernitana 2-1, and Juventus followed suit with a difficult victory over Cremonese 1-0 in the last breath.

At the “San Siro” stadium, Napoli entered its match with its host Inter with 11 consecutive victories, and it wasted only 4 points (from two draws) in 15 games, but it came out losing for the first time this season with a goal scored by the veteran Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko with a header. Minute 56.

With this result, the conflict became wide open, as Napoli remained ahead by only 5 points from Milan, 7 points from Juventus and 8 from Inter, after the first was tweeting outside the flock before the stoppage.

The southern team is panting behind its first title since 1990, led by the late Argentine star Diego Maradona.

Inter had the first chance through his back, Matteo Darmian, after receiving a ball from Dzeko in the middle of the first half, but he overthrew it over the crossbar.

Inter translated his advantage in the second half through Dzeko’s header after 11 minutes.

Napoli tried to respond, and his best attempt was a shot by Jacoco Raspadori, but Cameroonian Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana was on the lookout at the end of the match.

Milan returned with a valuable victory over Salernitana 2-1.

The goals of the Portuguese Rossoneri were scored by Rafael Leao (10) and Sandro Tonali (15), while substitute Federico Bonazoli scored the goal of the hosts (83).

Salernitana’s new goalkeeper, veteran Mexican Guillermo Ochoa, who was included by the team in its ranks late last year, after participating with his country in the Qatar World Cup, shone, preventing Milan from coming out with a bigger score.

Liao opened the scoring after receiving a ball from Tonali Bennett between two defenders on the outskirts of the area and dodged Ochoa, who got out the wrong way and shot it from a narrow angle on the outskirts of the area on the left side, creeping into the empty goal.

And Tonali doubled the score when he hit the start of a powerful ball from outside the area, Ochoa blocked it, so Dias grabbed it and passed it to the Italian again, who fired it this time from inside to the right of the goalkeeper.

In the second half, the referee disallowed a goal for Dias for offside, after a prolonged return to the video assistant referee “VAR” (60).

Salernitana almost completed the match with ten players in the last quarter of an hour when the referee raised the red card in the face of the Croatian Domagoy Bradarić, to interfere with the Frenchman Pierre Calulu, before he reversed his decision and satisfied himself with the yellow card after returning to “VAR”.

Ochoa Jiro was denied signing the personal goal after he tackled a leftist on the bird from the French (82).

And the hosts punished their guests for this opportunity achieved seconds later, when Malian Lassana Coulibaly lifted a cross from the outskirts of the area towards the second post, followed by a beautiful Bonazoli on the bird, low with his left (83).

Ochoa shone again when the American substitute, Serginho Dest, was denied the addition of the third after a ball reached the goal, followed by a backhand with his right foot (90).

7 on 7 for Juventus

Juventus achieved its seventh victory in a row, with a difficult victory over its host Cremonese, with a goal scored by its Polish striker, Arkadiusz Milik, in the first minute of stoppage time, with a left-footed direct free kick that hit the post and bounced into the net.

After a stumbling start at the beginning of the season, the Old Lady team regained its balance before the stoppage during the World Cup, before continuing in the same way, to come out with its seventh victory in a row without conceding any goal, in return for scoring 13 goals during this period.

Juventus increased its score in third place to 34 points, two points behind Milan II.

The referee did not count a goal for Cremonese, who finished in the penultimate position, in the 19th minute, for offside, before Nigerian Cyril Desires hit the post (69).

On the other hand, Juventus played the match in the absence of more than one key player due to injury, most notably Argentine Angel Di Maria, World Cup winner with his country, Leonardo Bonucci and Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Atalanta, seeking to occupy one of the first four places qualifying for the Champions League, turned it behind its host Spezia with two clean goals to a tie in the last breath.

Spezia advanced with two goals in the first half by Ghanaian Emmanuel Gyazi (8) and Angolan Mbala down (31) and remained ahead until the 77th minute when Danish Rasmus Hollund narrowed the deficit before Croatian Mario Pasalic equalized in the third minute of stoppage time.

Atalanta, whose Colombian striker Duvan Zapata lost during the match due to injury, remained sixth with 28 points, two points behind Lazio, who will meet later with Lecce.

Sampdoria achieved only its second victory this season at the expense of its host Sassuolo 2-1, with a beautiful acrobatic goal by Manolo Gabbiadini (25), while Tommaso Aguilo added the second (28), while Domenico Berardi scored the only goal for the hosts from a penalty kick (64).

Lazio fell to its host, Lecce, despite leading with a goal to its top scorer, Ciro Immobile, after 14 minutes, raising its tally to 7 goals this season, before the owners of the land responded to it with two goals in the second half, scored by Gabriel Strivetsa (57) and Lorenzo Colombo (71).

Lazio remained with 30 points in fifth place.

His neighbor in the Italian capital, Rome, caught up with him, with a difficult victory over Bologna, with an early goal scored by Lorenzo Pellegrini from a penalty kick after 6 minutes.

Roma raised its tally to 30 points in sixth place.