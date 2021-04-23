LATEST

Inter Milan ‘still interested in AS Roma forward Edin Dzeko’

Inter Milan are reportedly eager on signing Roma ahead Edin Dzeko on a free switch this summer season, with the 35-year-old’s contract coming to an finish.

The Bosnia worldwide is approaching the previous few months of his contract within the Italian capital, the place he has scored 117 targets and added 52 assists in 253 appearances since becoming a member of from Manchester Metropolis.

Serie A leaders Inter Milan had been linked with the potential signing of Dzeko in the course of the January window.

Switch market studies that Dzeko won’t signal a brand new cope with Roma this summer season, which might probably end in Inter Milan signing the 35-year-old on a free switch.

Inter Milan at present have the league’s second highest top-scorer Romelu Lukaku, with 21 targets to his identify, but could look to signal Dzeko to spice up their attacking risk and supply cowl for the Belgium worldwide.

Dzeko has scored 11 targets and registered two assists in 31 appearances this season.

