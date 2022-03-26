Inter-provincial Amber Alert issued for alleged Fort St. John abduction

An inter-provincial Amber Alert has been issued for two children abducted in Fort St. John, BC.

First issued on Saturday morning BC, the alert has since been extended to the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

The alert indicates that four-year-old Liam Bellamy and 10-month-old Myra Bellamy were allegedly abducted from 8919 91 Street in the northeastern BC city around 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 24.

The father of the suspects in the alert is 36-year-old Jason Dalrymple.

The BC RCMP said in a news release that they believe the children’s mother, 23-year-old Don Bellamy, was also taken from the residence against her wishes.

According to police, the suspect is believed to have been heading east in the 2004 olive…