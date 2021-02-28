Interesting title for Vaishnav Tej and Krish film

Vaishnav tej And Kriti Shetty, Who marked her debut with the recently released Telugu romantic film Uppena, based on Honor Killing recently received congratulatory messages from South stars Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandana. It is known that Vaishnav Tej’s second Telugu project is with director Krish.

The shooting of this upcoming untitled film has already started and the post production work has started. According to the latest report, the film will hit theaters in the month of August. The upcoming film which stars Vaishnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, is a screen adaptation of Sannapureddy Venkatarami Reddy’s acclaimed book, Kondapolam.

Earlier there was a strong buzz in the film industry that the film has been named Kondapolam. However, the latest buzz suggests that Krish has discontinued ‘Jungle Book’ as the title of the film starring Vaishnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh. An official announcement regarding this title has been organized.

Currently the film Uppena starring by Buchi Babu Sana is doing a fabulous collection at the box office. The film is receiving positive response from audiences and critics alike. Uppena also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sai Chand, Gayatri Jayaram, Mahadevan and Rajiv Kanakala in important roles.