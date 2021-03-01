Interesting title of Sudhir Babu and Kriti Shetty’s film

Sudheer babu Currently working with Mohana krishna indrajanti For an upcoming film in which Uppena fame Kriti Shetty is playing the lead role. This is Sudhir Babu’s 14th film. Sources say that it is a romantic drama which has all the business elements. According to the latest report, “Aa Ammai Gurinchi Cheplani Undi” is the titular title for this romantic film by Sudhir Babu and Kriti Shetty. This time Mohana Krishna Indraganti gave a long title for the film starring Sudhir Babu.

PG Vinda is handling cinematography and Vivek Sagar is in tune while Martand’s Venkatesh editing department.

Sudhir Babu and Mohana Krishna Indraganti collaborated for the first Sammohanam with Aditi Rao Hydari making her debut in the Telugu film industry. The film Hypnotham was critically acclaimed and Sudhir Babu’s acting was liked by film lovers. She was last seen in the film V directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti which was released on TheMiracleTech platforms in which natural star Nani played negative roles. In the thriller drama V, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari had female leads.

On the other hand, recently Sudhir Babu wrapped the first schedule of Sridevi Soda Center and is shooting for Shyam Sinha Roy starring Kriti Shetty Nani.