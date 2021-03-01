ENTERTAINMENT

Interesting title of Sudhir Babu and Kriti Shetty’s film

Posted on
Interesting title of Sudhir Babu and Kriti Shetty's film
Interesting title of Sudhir Babu and Kriti Shetty’s film

Sudheer babu Currently working with Mohana krishna indrajanti For an upcoming film in which Uppena fame Kriti Shetty is playing the lead role. This is Sudhir Babu’s 14th film. Sources say that it is a romantic drama which has all the business elements. According to the latest report, “Aa Ammai Gurinchi Cheplani Undi” is the titular title for this romantic film by Sudhir Babu and Kriti Shetty. This time Mohana Krishna Indraganti gave a long title for the film starring Sudhir Babu.

PG Vinda is handling cinematography and Vivek Sagar is in tune while Martand’s Venkatesh editing department.

Sudhir Babu and Mohana Krishna Indraganti collaborated for the first Sammohanam with Aditi Rao Hydari making her debut in the Telugu film industry. The film Hypnotham was critically acclaimed and Sudhir Babu’s acting was liked by film lovers. She was last seen in the film V directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti which was released on TheMiracleTech platforms in which natural star Nani played negative roles. In the thriller drama V, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari had female leads.

On the other hand, recently Sudhir Babu wrapped the first schedule of Sridevi Soda Center and is shooting for Shyam Sinha Roy starring Kriti Shetty Nani.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
918
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
843
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
737
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
702
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
695
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
674
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });