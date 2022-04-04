Interior designer on building a house in 9 days

DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland, the show that rebuilds people’s lives by rebuilding their homes, is back for a second series. Presented by Baz Ashmawi, it will return to RT One on Sunday 3rd April at 6:30 pm, introducing viewers to families based in the city of New Ross, Meath, Santry and Waterford.

Chief-motivator Baz Ashmawi is reunited with some familiar faces in Restless Design’s Designer Aoof Rattigan, Hiddleston Interior Design’s Keri Hiddleston, our Garden Designer Peter Doneghan and our Health and Safety Officer Helena Ryan.

Ahead of tonight’s episode, we interviewed interior designer Keri Hiddleston.

Keri Hiddleston, husband Patrick O’Grady and their four children

