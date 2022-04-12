Intermarché-Vanti-Gobert fears participating in Brabantse Pijlu

Will Intermarché-Vanti-Gobert be at the start of Brabante Pizzle on Wednesday? The Belgian formation currently has five riders for the (semi)classic, but there is a question mark behind Kevin van Melsson’s name. According to UCI rules, there must be a team of five riders at the start of the race.

Due to a lack of riders, Intermarché-Vanti-Gobert may have to pass for the midweek Classic. Quinton Hermans and Kobe Goossens will initially attend Brabant’s Pizzle, but Hermans is in bed with a fever and Goosens is suffering from a concussion and a (likely) fracture in the back after a horrific accident at the Tour of the Basque Country.

“This means I currently have five riders left for Brabant’s Pizzle: Jan Beklents, Dimitri Klez, Adrian Petit, Tom Devirendt and Kevin Van Melsen,” said sporting director Valerio.