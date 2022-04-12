Intermarchy – Vanti Gobert fears Brabants Pizzle due to lack of riders

After pink clouds, black things suddenly pile up over the Belgian Intermarché – Vantie Gobert. Due to all kinds of injuries, the team fears that it will not be able to make it to the start of Brabante Pizzle on Wednesday.

Quinton Herman is still in bed sick with a 38-degree fever and Kobe Goosens – fallen in the Basque Country – will meet with Doctor Toon Claes on Wednesday. “This means I currently have five riders left for Brabant’s Pizzle: Bekelents, Klez, Petit, Devirendt and Van Melsen”, says sporting director Valerio Piva. “But Kevin Van Melsen told me he took his heavily pregnant wife to the hospital.”

Translated freely: Timely delivery provided, team can start. “Because really you have to start with five riders”, Piva says. “If Kevin doesn’t start, we have to expect a leniency from the UCI. Luckily, we’re not the only one with staffing problems.”

The Belgian team will also start from the tour of Sicily today. Piva:…