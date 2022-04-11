International student killed at Sherborne station remembered at Vigil as ‘hard-working, ambitious’

Friends, family members and colleagues of 21-year-old international student Karthik Vasudev gathered at Nathan Phillips Square on Sunday, recalling his life – and seeking answers about the circumstances of his death.

“He was an innocent child,” said Seneca Student Federation president Hrithik Sharma.

Vasudev, a first-semester student of marketing management at Seneca College, was on his way to his part-time job at around 5 p.m. on Thursday when he was shot at the Sherborne metro station.

Officers arrived to find him with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police have yet to make any arrests or release any information about the suspects. They are asking any witnesses to come forward.