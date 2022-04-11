International student killed outside Toronto subway station remembered in Vigilo

A vigil was held on Sunday for a 21-year-old international student who was shot dead outside a Toronto subway station earlier this week.

Karthik Vasudev’s family, friends and colleagues gathered at Nathan Phillips Square and observed silence for the Indian student who was studying marketing at Seneca College and had come to Canada four months earlier.

Ritik Sharma, president of the Seneca Student Federation, said, “As an international student, this tragedy has deeply affected me as many international students have left so much to come here.” “My heart is broken.”

Vasudev was on his way to work on Thursday evening when he was shot outside the Sherborne metro station in Toronto’s St. James Town neighborhood.

One…