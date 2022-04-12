International study provides insight into the incidence of acute myocarditis during COVID-19 hospitalization

Acute myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle usually triggered by a virus, occurred in about two out of every 1,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19, and resulted from more severe illness and complications in people with COVID-19. was associated, especially in people who had pneumonia, according to new research published today in the peer-reviewed journal, the flagship of the American Heart Association. Spreading,

Myocarditis is a rare but serious condition that causes inflammation of the heart muscle. This can weaken the heart and its electrical system, and it can make it difficult for the heart to pump blood. An episode of myocarditis may resolve on its own or with treatment or cause long-lasting damage.