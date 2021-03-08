International Women’s Day 2021 | Best Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Pictures, Themes, Wallpapers

Happy women’s day 2021When is International Women’s Day celebrated? 8 March Every year to commemorate the women’s rights movements. International Women’s Day was first celebrated in New York on February 28, 1909. The date of March 8 was first suggested by International Women’s Conference In 1910. March 8 is a national holiday in Soviet Russia after obtaining women’s suffrage in 1917. Women’s Day was then regularly celebrated by the socialist movement and communist countries around the world until it was adopted by the United Nations in 1975. Now Women’s Day is a worldwide phenomenon Celebrates women’s achievements. Even though it is not affiliated with any group, it is helping governments, women’s organizations, corporations and charities around the world to celebrate International Women’s Day with art demonstrations, rallies, conferences, marches, talks, networking events and much more. Brings together.
Women’s Day Theme 2021
The theme of International Women’s Day 2021 is #ChooseToChallenge. It says that “a challenging world is a cautious world, and a challenge brings change”
International Women’s Day 2021: This year, Women’s Day comes on the heels of an unprecedented global movement for women’s rights, justice and equality. International Women’s Day 2021 is the perfect opportunity to empower women and celebrate activists who are working tirelessly to claim women’s rights and realize their full potential.
Symbol of international women’s day: The symbol of International Women’s Day has a purple and white logo. It also has the symbol of Venus (symbol of female).
How is International Women’s Day celebrated?
The best way to celebrate Women’s Day is to find a pass IWD Events And participate in those events. On Women’s Day, girls can wear a red dress to raise awareness of the struggles Womans have faced in a day’s life. This is the right day to honor Achievements of women In the field of national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic, political and more.
In schools, students will participate in special lessons, debates or presentations Importance of women In the improvement of society. In some schools, students will give some gifts to their female teachers. Some of the workplaces may make a special mention about the day through a newspaper or notice or by handing over promotional material on the day. Nevertheless, there are many ways available to celebrate, but there should be a common purpose to raise awareness about them all. Clashed by womens And to honor his achievements.
International Women’s Day theme
Since 1996, International Women’s Day has been celebrated with special themes that explain the special issues faced by women. Last International Women’s Day Theme and International Women’s Day Theme Are listed below
|year
|International Women’s Day Theme
|1996
|Celebrating the past, planning for the future
|1997
|Ladies and peace table
|nineteen ninety eight
|Women and Human Rights
|1999
|A world free of violence against women
|2000
|Women unite for peace
|2001
|Women and Peace: Managing Women’s Conflicts
|2002
|Afghan Women Today: Reality and Opportunities
|2003
|Gender Equality and Millennium Development Goals
|2004
|Women and HIV / AIDS
|2005
|Gender equality beyond 2005; Build a more secure future
|2006
|Decision making woman
|2007
|End effects for violence against women and girls
|2008
|Investment in women and girls
|2009
|Women and men united to end violence against women and girls
|2010
|Equal Rights, Equal Opportunities: Progress for All
|2011
|Education, training and equal access to science and technology: a path for decision-making for women
|2012
|Empowered Rural Women, and Poverty, and Hunger
|2013
|A promise is a promise: time to end violence against women
|2014
|Equality for women is progress for all
|2015
|Empowering Women, Empowering Humanity: Picture!
|2016
|Planet 50-50 by 2030: This step to gender equality
|2017
|Women in the world of work: planets 50-50 by 2030
|2018
|Now is the time: Rural and urban activists are changing the lives of women
|2019
|Think equally, be smart, innovate for change
|2020
|A common world is a capable world
Happy International Women’s Day 2021
“You are the fountain of life. You are a flexible river that travels long distances, carrying everything on its shoulders but eventually reaching its destination. ”- Happy International Women’s Day 2021!
“When the world was created, you were also created to beautify it. You have done your work for the whole world today” – happy women’s Day!
“Today, remember that all life spring from you. Look at the world and smile that without you, life would have been impossible. Enjoy your day to the fullest.” – Happy International Women’s Day!
“You made me what I was when I was nothing. You cried when I cried and smiled when I smiled. You have been a perfect companion for me. I miss you our day” – happy women’s Day!
“You have faced adversity through resilience. You have dismissed your problems through a smile. You have suppressed your afflictions in your heart. What more can I ask you … just enjoy this day“- Happy International Women’s Day!
“A beautiful woman draws strength from troubles, smiles in times of crisis and is strengthened with prayer and hope. Send this to a beautiful lady. I just did!“Wish you a very happy Women’s Day!
“A woman can create happiness all around her!” – happy women’s Day!
“There is a woman behind every successful man who is overtaking her!” Three cheers to the woman of tomorrow! “- Happy Women’s Day!
“Every house, every heart, every feeling, every moment happiness is incomplete without you, only you can complete this world“- Happy International Women’s Day!
“Feel special, unique at the top of the world. Have a good day!! “Happy Women’s Day my girl!
“Hey friend! Can’t believe how time flies with you!“Happy Women’s Day to be my best friend!”
“Hope your day is sunny and flowers with happy thoughts to fill the house” happy women’s Day!
“I just want you to know how special and lucky I am to love, care and be amazing with you as a woman” happy women’s Day!
“I love you No matter what medium we go through, no matter how much we argue because I know, in the end you will always be there for me“Happy International Women’s Day!
Happy International Women’s Day Quotes
- “A woman’s estimate is much more accurate than a man’s certainty.” – Rudyard Kipling
- “A woman with one voice is a strong woman. But the quest to find that voice can be remarkably difficult. “- Melinda Gates
- “I believe it is as right and duty for women as anything for men to do with their lives and we are not going to be satisfied with such trivial parts as you give us.” – Louisa May Alcott
- “An attractive woman does not follow the crowd. He is himself. “- Loretta Young
- “Being a woman is very difficult work, because it mainly deals with men.” – Joseph Konrad
- “A woman is like a tea bag – you never know how strong she is until she gets in hot water.” – Eleanor Roosevelt
- “The trouble with some women is that they are all excited about nothing and then they marry her.” – Cher
- “In many instances, the march to globalization also means marginalization of women and girls. And it has to change. ” – Hillary Clinton
- “A woman is not born, she becomes one.” – Simon de Beauvoir
- “A girl should have two things: classy and luxurious.” – Coco Chanel
- “Women who want to be equal to men lack ambition.” – Marilyn Monroe
- “The grief of the women’s movement is that they do not allow the need for love to be fulfilled. See, I personally do not trust any revolution where love is not allowed. “- Maya Angelou
- “The thing that women have learned so far is that no one gives you strength. You take the bus. “- Rose Barr
- “Feminism is a whole world view or gesture, not just a laundry list of women’s issues.” – Charlotte Bunch 2
Happy Women’s Day Images
See and share the latest pictures of Happy Women’s Day,
click here Celebrate more days.