International Women’s Day: Leaders of the feminist movement – TMT Daily

“I’m a woman, hear me roar!” Helen Reddy’s iconic feminist chanting will ring loud and proud as International Women’s Day today. The feminist celebration can be traced back to 1908, when women in New York City demanded better wages, fewer working hours, and voting rights. It was first celebrated around the world in Europe in 1911 and is celebrated from 1914 to 8 March.

Loading...

International Women’s Day has historically been a day of action focused on the feminist movement. IWD celebrates what women did through the changing struggles of the feminist movement, from labor and rights in the early twentieth century, to women in the 1960s and 70s, and through international feminism and now the struggle for justice for all women did.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

The IWD website states that even when women have won many battles, they still have a long way to go, stating: “Women are still not paid on par with their male counterparts, yet women are in business or politics Does not exist in equal numbers., And education, health, and violence against women globally are worse than men. ”

Loading...

However, women have made considerable progress in leadership, equality and recognition. Let us celebrate some of the heroes of the feminist movement today and their actions led to a better world for women.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Sojner truth

Sozner Satya was a public speaker, abolitionist and supporter of women’s suffrage. Born into slavery, Sathya describes the horrors of her life in bondage in her autobiography Story of sergeant truth, Which he had narrated to Olive Gilbert since he was illiterate.

Loading...

Was true An emotional handler For most of his life, he made a fiery speech in Akron, Ohio, like his famous “Ain’t I Woman” speech. She lectured as a guest lecturer at the Women’s Rights Conference.

Loading...

According to her biography on Women’s History.org, she was allied with fellow frenzied Frederick Douglass, but she sided with a mode of disagreement: Truth believed that women’s suffrage and formerly enslaved men At the same time, Dozal felt that it should be taken precedence.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Susan B. Anthony

One of the most recognizable faces of the first wave of the feminist movement, Susan B. Anthony was a champion for suffrage, moderation and labor equality. While many historians believe that this feminist journey begins with the Seneca Waterfall, the convention that broke out of the Women’s Victim Movement in 1848, Susan B. Came from anthony Family full of abolitionists Who were part of the movement to abolish slavery.

Loading...

Anthony himself made public speeches calling for the abolition of slavery at a time where it was considered inappropriate for women to speak in public. He founded a franchise magazine and two franchise organizations. She was famously arrested for voting in 1872 and fined $ 100, refused to pay the levy, stating that she would go to jail.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Marsha P. Johnson

Marsha “Pay It No Mind” Johnson was a trans activist who kicked off queer liberation in Johnson, America, which is credited for starting the Stonewall riots, Movement for liberation, And the beginning of a better dialogue about contradiction and inclusiveness in the feminist movement.

Loading...

According to the National Museum of African American History and Culture, many queer African Americans were excluded from the feminist movement in the 70s, as it focused on the experiences of CIS, heterosexual, white women, primarily middle and upper class From homes.

Loading...

Nearly two decades after Stonewall, Kimberlé Crenshaw would combine the term “intersectionality” to describe people with multiple marginal identities and fight for them.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Gloria Stenham

When many people think of the second wave feminist movement, the name of Gloria Stenham Comes to mind. Steenum founded Ms. magazine In 1972, published several books on feminism and women’s rights. According to her biography, Steenum co-founded the “National Women’s Political Caucus, the Ms. Foundation for Women, the Free to Be Foundation, and the Women’s Media Center in the United States.”

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Malala Yousafzai

The most recognizable, contemporary face of the feminist movement today is Malala Yousafzai. Raised in Swat, Pakistan, Yusufzai’s father started a school for girls and ran it when the Taliban took over his village. When Malala started speaking out against the Taliban and for women’s education, she became a target. In 2011, the Taliban shot him in the head in a school-going bus.

Loading...

After surviving the attack, Malala Yousufzai said that she realized she had a choice: “I could live a quiet life or I could make the most of this new life that was given to me.” I determined to continue my fight until every girl went to school. ”

Loading...

With the help of his father, he founded the Malala Fund with the stated goal of ensuring “a world where Every girl can learn and lead”

Loading...

–

Loading...

Of course, this only scratches the surface of the raging women who are confirmed and paving the way for a bright future. Who is your favorite icon from the feminist movement? Tell us in the comments!

Loading...