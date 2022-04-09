Internet controversy over Will Smith’s Oscar ban

Will Smith accepts the Actor in a Leading Role award for ‘King Richard’ on stage during the 94th , [+] The Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Nielsen Bernard/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has hit Will Smith with a 10 years you In response to attending the Oscars, as with all other Academy programs, fresh Prince The star slapped Chris Rock in the face on stage.

according to this a statement From Smith’s publicist, Smith accepted and respected the Academy’s decision.

But not everyone agreed—it didn’t take long for Internet users to tell what seemed like a drastic reaction to a momentary lapse of judgment, especially considering the fact that…