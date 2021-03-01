LATEST

Internet dropped wild during referee’s blazing 40-yard dash game

Posted on
Internet dropped wild during referee's blazing 40-yard dash game
Screenshot from youtube

It’s usually not good when The referee Show stealing at a sports event, but an exception should be made to this official.

during a High school football game In California, the running back broke loose for a long touchdown run. But suddenly, out of nowhere, a referee is seen running down the field Lightning speed, And he is finally running back.

watch the video

Human fast referee at HS football game

related: Angry HS player kicked him out after tackle referee

His 40 yards of dash time would have broken a record at the NFL Combine. Seriously, that referee has some wheels. Try to see it yourself. I had him around 4.5 seconds.

If any team in the NFL lacks the speed department, they want to call this referee.

The referee was identified as a flash Steve pollard, And it was not the only time he went viral to blaze the sideline in a game. In fact, some outlets have called him “Tech’s Fastest Referee.”

Judge a Youtube interview Pollard did, it seems as if he knows he is fast.

“What I like to do is with the reputation that I like. And I was wondering what my speed would be, and I found out that it’s still Pollard said. “Trust me, if there’s a referee who wants to put it down, I’m ready for the challenge.”

If I were running back in high school, I would never want Pollard to overshadow a touchdown.

This post was originally published on September 6, 2017, but how often do you see wheels like this on a referee?

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
917
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
843
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
737
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
702
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
694
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
673
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });