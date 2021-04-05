LATEST

Internet Mistakes Former NFL Player as Viral Walmart Fighter

Avatar
By
Posted on
Internet Mistakes Former NFL Player as Viral Walmart Fighter

It’s not every day you see a 6-foot-6 dude who weighs 300 pounds scrapping with someone at the Walmart check-out line. Sure, we’ve seen some crazy things (like this insane wrestling match) happen at the superstore over the years.

But a dude the size of an NFL offensive tackle getting knocked out while bystanders wait to have their groceries bagged? Simply wild.



In fact, a clip of a massive dude getting the snot beat out of him made its rounds on social media because everyone thought he was a former NFL left tackle.

Internet Mistakes Walmart Fighter For Ex-NFL Player

RELATED: Steelers WR Kicks Person’s Head in Nasty Bar Brawl Video

This Walmart fight is objectively crazy. This big guy in the green antagonizes another shopper into throwing fists, and all hell breaks loose in the store.

The much smaller man lays into him punch after punch. One right hook sends the “NFL player” into a self-checkout register. Another blow sends all 300-something pounds of him to the ground.

Finally, a heroic woman is able to stop this bloodbath of a fight that probably happened at 2 p.m. on a Tuesday afternoon.

In a tweet that went viral, a user named “Raider Albert” jokingly posted the video with the caption:

“BREAKING: ex #Raiders offensive tackle Bruce Campbell involved in altercation. Was taken to hospital with a broken jaw. Wow. #RaiderNation”

The only problem? That wasn’t Bruce Campbell, the offensive lineman who spent time with the Oakland Raiders, Carolina Panthers and New York Jets.

That was debunked by The Athletic‘s Ted Nguyen, who wrote on Twitter that the tweet was from a “troll account which was joking.”

It sure looked like a former NFL player, though. Numerous websites ran with headlines saying Campbell was the perpetrator in the fight. The former Raiders player’s name was everywhere on social media.

There’s no denying that the man in the viral video of the Walmart fight is a large human being. I don’t know who he is, but it’s not former Oakland Raiders’ Bruce Campbell.

.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
695
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
695
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
685
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
685
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
674
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
667
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
646
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
569
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
545
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
544
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top