Interracial Marriage Scheme Maharashtra 2021: Apply Online | Application form

Interracial marriage planning maharashtra Has been initiated by the state government to encourage inter-cast marriage and to eliminate caste discrimination. Under this scheme, the first inter-cast marriage beneficiary couples were provided an incentive of Rs 50000 (The first inter-cast marriage beneficiary pairs were being provided an incentive of Rs 50000.), Which was increased by the state government this year. 3 lakh tax (which has been increased to Rs 3 lakh by the state government this year.). this Maharashtra Interracial Marriage Scheme Under this, any couple of the state who is going for inter-caste marriage and in which one of the husband or wife belongs to the scheduled caste (Dalit), will now get three lakh rupees as an incentive.

Maharashtra Interracial Marriage Scheme 2021

If the general category boy or girl of Maharashtra state marries a scheduled caste boy or girl, they will be provided benefits under this scheme by the state government. Benefits of this scheme Only those couples of Maharashtra who have registered their marriage under Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 or Special Marriage Act, 1954. Maharashtra Interracial Marriage Scheme 2021 Under the funds given to the beneficiary couples will be made by the Central and State Government (Funds to be given to the beneficiary couples will be made by the Central and State Government). This amount will be given 50-50% by the central and state government. To get benefits under this scheme, you have to apply under this scheme.

Objective of Inter-caste marriage scheme Maharashtra 2021

As you know, in our country there is a lot of discrimination on caste as well. But from time to time, the government keeps making several schemes to reduce this discrimination. One of these schemes is Inter-caste marriage scheme. Under this scheme, the State Government will provide incentive money up to Rs. 3 lakh to inter-cast marriage. this Maharashtra Interracial Marriage Scheme 2021 To reduce the discrimination on inter-caste marriages in the country. This scheme will not only promote inter-caste marriages in the society, but will also give incentive money to eligible couples.

Highlights of Inter-caste Marriage Scheme 2021

Name of scheme Interracial marriage planning maharashtra Started by Government of Maharashtra Beneficiary Inter-cast marriage beneficiaries of the state an objective Provide incentive Official website https://sjsa.maharashtra.gov.in/en/schemes-page?scheme_nature=All&Submit=Submit&page=10

Features of Inter-Caste Marriage Scheme 2021

Under this scheme, a total amount of Rs. 3 lakh will be given to the beneficiary, including Rs. 50,000 by the state government and Rs. 2.50 lakh by Dr. Ambedkar Foundation.

Interracial marriage planning 2021 To bring equality in all religions by reducing caste discrimination.

This amount will be specially given to the young man or woman who has married a young man and woman of an unknown caste or tribe.

Maharashtra Interracial Marriage Scheme 2021 Under the scheme, funds to be provided to the beneficiaries will be directly transferred to the bank account of the beneficiary. Therefore, the beneficiary should have a bank account and the bank account should be linked to the Aadhar card.

The annual income limit has also been scrapped under this scheme. So that more and more people can take advantage of the inter-caste marriage scheme.

Eligibility for Inter-caste marriage scheme Maharashtra 2021

Applicant must be a permanent resident of Maharashtra.

To receive the amount received in inter-caste marriage scheme, the age of the young man and the woman should not be less than 21 years and 18 years respectively.

Interracial marriage planning maharashtra 2021 It is mandatory for any one of the married couple to be part of the relationship to have an unknown caste or tribe.

It is mandatory for the married couple to do a court marriage to get the incentive amount received by the central and state government.

Inter-cast marriage scheme Under the scheme, if a person belonging to a Scheduled Caste or Tribe marries a youth or a girl belonging to a backward class or a general class, then only they can avail this scheme.

Documents for Interracial Marriage Scheme 2021

Aadhar card

Bank account passbook

caste certificate

Age certificate

Court marriage certificate

mobile number

Passport size photo

How to apply for Interracial Marriage Scheme Maharashtra 2021?