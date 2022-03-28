Interview. Hannelore Simones (31): “It would be better for me to lie and deceive than to lie and deceive myself.” showbiz

Lawyer Walter Damon already mentioned him in his interview last week: Dirk Draulans, biologist and co-candidate in the VTM program ‘De Veraders’. In this conversation Hannelore also quickly reveals her name. It must be that Droolans made a strong impression. “Dirk will no doubt have a very interesting theory as to why so many candidates doubted me from day one,” Hannelore says. “How one person puts forth a traitor and how that name spreads like wildfire among others.” (For those who haven’t seen ‘The Traitors’: There are eighteen participants, fifteen of whom are allies and three are traitors. They ‘murder’ at night and thus try to reduce the group of allies. One At the round table, groups also vote every day who they want to ban. Traitors win the game if they can take out enough allies or vice versa. The spectator knows who.)