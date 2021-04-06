LATEST

Interview: Prachi Desai, who was delighted to be back with ‘Silence’, said- ‘Not enough to do a film with Manoj Bajpayee’ – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Prachi Desai, an actress who started her acting career with the ‘Kasam Se…’ serial on the small screen, may not have spent a lot of time on TV, but the popularity gained. Perhaps this is the reason why Prachi, who has left TV for films, still considers television viewers the best. Prachi returned to acting after a long break from the suspense-thriller film released on Zee5 on 26 March and is currently enjoying its success. In an exclusive conversation with Jagran.com, Prachi talks about his long break and future plans.

‘There was no plan to take a long break’

Prachi was last seen in the 2016 Rock On 2. This was followed by a short film Karbonn in 2017. Revealing the reason behind taking a long break of about 5 years, Prachi said that I started acting from the age of 17. After some time I felt that it is necessary to do different roles now. It is important to bring diversity. I was getting role offers of the same type. A slight pause was felt. That’s why I decided to do something different. However, it often happens in the actors’ life that they do not know when they will be found. Will meet today or after three months or six months. There was no plan to take such a long break. But, when silence – can you hear it? When the offer was made, I had decided on hearing the script that I have to do this film. Wanted to roll like this.

‘Not enough for a film with Manoj Bajpayee’

In Silence, Prachi has played the role of Inspector Sanjana Bhatia in ACP Avinash Verma’s team. Around the release of Silence, Manoj Bajpayee was declared the National Award for Best Actor for Bhonsle. Prachi says that his behavior does not make you feel like you are working with a National Award winning actor- “It is a pleasure to work with Manoj sir. Every actor’s dream is to get a chance to work with artists like him at some time. There is a lot to be learned, but now it seems that doing a film is not enough. Good films have to be done with him. The understanding that they have about films, life will go out in learning that.

