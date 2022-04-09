Interview with the family of Conrad Roy will air on ABC’s ’20/20′ about the Michelle Carter texting case, Hulu’s new show ‘The Girl from Plainville’.

a couple hours “20/20″ is airing About Michelle Carter’s texting trial on April 8, which also included interviews with Conrad Roy’s family.

“I think if it weren’t for him, he would still be here,” Roy’s mother said in the interview trailer.

Michelle Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2014 for using text messages and phone calls to encourage her boyfriend Roy to kill himself. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

It has since inspired a new Hulu series called “The Girl from Plainville.”

“The program includes audio from the police interview with Carter, text messages between Roy and Carter, and interviews with individuals …