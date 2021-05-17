Intinti Gruhalakshmi 17th May 2021 Written Update: Lasya and Bhagya feels suspicious of Madhavi’s behaviour

Intinti Gruha Laxmi Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Episode starts with Nandu questions why Mohan decided to divorce her. Madhavi says he wants to divorce me because Im not capable to give him kids. Nandu says he knows it long back than why it’s problem to him suddenly. Madhavi in tears says don’t know but he is fighting with me for divorce saying I’m infertile. Nandu asks why she didn’t make him understand. Madhavi says he is not listening to me. Nandu asks why can’t she question him. Madhavi says who will question him? When he have answer to every question, he is planning to leave me after so many years of married life than who can question him. Everyone feels bad.

Next day Nandu and Tulasi goes to Morgan’s place. Mohan asks why they came. Nandu questions why he wants to leave his sister and what’s her mistake. Mohan says didn’t Madhavi told you? I need kids that’s why planning to divorce her. Nandu questions how can he plan to divorce after so many years of married life? I won’t leave you if you try to ruin her life. Nandu says it’s funny to hear these kind of words from you because we both are travelling in same kind of boat, you’re leaving Tulasi for someother woman and I’m leaving my wife for kids, their is no difference between us.

Tulasi says she never expected this change from him and tells him that they getting divorced because of mutual understanding. Mohan says don’t cover your love because I know you don’t want to get divorced but you’re leaving for his selfishness and I don’t care about your reasons but I have strong reason. Tulasi says until now you never had a problem regarding kids right. Mohan says your husband is inspiration to me that’s why I decided for this divorce. Nandu says their is other woman in my life unlike you and you guys can adopt kids so don’t divorce her. Mohan says you’re ready to break 25 years married life for nameless relationship with Lasya so stop giving lectures to me and my decision is final so arrange for divorce. Nandu and Tulasi leaves.

Bhagya meets Lasya and informs everything to her. Lasya says it’s tough to believe Madhavi’s depression because she is tough lady and I feel she is trying to act. Bhagya says her suspicion might be true. Lasya says we don’t have to stop our plan. Bhagya says everyone is thinking about Madhavi issue leaving your matter. Lasya sats Nandu is getting diverted si let’s implement our plan very soon and try to observe every activity of Madhavi and inform me. Bhagya agrees.

Anasuya says don’t know why Mohan is behaving this way, it’s better to teach him a lesson so let’s complain against him at police station. Tulasi says it’s not time to take decisions in anger. Parandamayya says don’t forget Mohan is lawyer and he can easily escape from cases so we have to think twice before doing anything and he asks Nandu’s opinion. Nandu says he is not getting. Tulasi asks Madhavi how Mohan changed suddenly. Madhavi says don’t know who’s influencing him and these men thinks ladies can’t do anything and she leaves saying it’s her fate. Tulasi says it’s better if they wait for sometime before taking any wrong step. Everyone agrees with Tulasi decision.

Gayathri asks Ankita to call her husband while arranging documents. Ankita calls Abhi inside. Gayathri asks him to sign the documents.

Episode ends.

Precap – Anasuya says her heart is burning seeing her daughter’s pain. Mohan questions why she didn’t get angry then Tulasi is in place of Madhavi. Tulasi asks why he is talking in this way. Mohan asks Madhavi to sign the divorce papers in 24hours.