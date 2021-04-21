Intinti Gruhalaxmi 21st April 2021 Written Update: Nandu blames Tulasi for Divya health condition

Intinti Gruhalaxmi Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.web

Episode begins with Ramulamma asks why his in legal guidelines ship him to purchase greens. Abhi says it’s not dangerous to do home works. Ramulamma says you’re modified a lot. Abhi tells her it’s his want to cross the time. Ramulamma says these kind of works might decrease your picture Infront of your in legal guidelines so watch out. Abhi tells her he don’t want her courses. Tulasi says you’re planning to go overseas for research till than keep at our place so we will stay fortunately. Abhi says hapiness is gone with Shruthi entry and noone at that dwelling worth us so don’t anticipate us to return to our place and he leaves. Ramulamma consoles Tulasi.

Nandu contacts Sasikala and informs her that he needs to fulfill her to offer the curiosity. Sasikala says it’s good. Nandu asks her to offer one other 20lakhs mortgage to him for his enterprise growth. Relations listens his convo. Sasikala agrees than Nandu thanks her. Tulasi tells him it’s not good to take one other quantity from Sasikala and he or she asks him to rethink about his determination. Nandu asks her to note his development not his mortgage than he asks her to resign her job telling he’ll deal with all the things. Prem questions his Dad why he’s pressuring their Mother. Nandu shouts at him and he asks Tulasi to inform her determination. Divya felt tensed and losts her consciousness. Everybody rushes to Divya.

Physician checks Divya situation and informs to members of the family that Divya is taking psychological strain over one thing so get to know what’s her downside and he or she wants correct relaxation. Tulasi agrees than she goes to Divya and asks her which matter is stressing her. Divya received’t reply her questions. Prem asks his Mother to offer a while to Divya. Tulasi goes out.

Nandu blames Tulasi for Divya situation and he targets her telling their household is damaged as a result of if her. Parandamayya asks why he’s behind Tulasi job. Nandu says Tulasi have to depart her job than solely our household issues will get settled. Tulasi agrees to resign her job.

Parandamayya questions if Nandu is completely happy after breaking Tulasi wings. Nandu leaves with out answering his questions. Parandamayya says this job is required for you however why you’re resigning the job serious about others. Tulasi says my life belongs to Nandu and my household so I can do something for my household.

Parandamayya asks what’s her place after she is getting divorce? Tulasi says you blessed us to remain collectively than why you’re speaking about Separation. Parandamayya says conditions are making me suppose on this method. Tulasi tells him she need to stay in Nandu love that’s why she determined to resign job to make Nandu completely happy. Lasya mocks Tulasi state of affairs.

Episode ends.

Precap – Lasya asks Tulasi to suppose how she need to stay after her divorce. Tulasi tells her time will determine all the things.