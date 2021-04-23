Intinti Gruhalaxmi 23rd April 2021 Written Update: Lasya gets frustrated with Nandu decision

Intinti Gruhalaxmi Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.web

Episode begins with Bhagya says don’t underestimate Tulasi by difficult her as a result of she might go away her job too and what if she positive aspects sympathy. Lasya says Tulasi is Cheater in Nandu view and he feels that she left her job by accepting defeat and if she resign her job than she is going to reside as dwelling Maid. Bhagya asks what about Shruthi? She is changing into power to Tulasi. Lasya says don’t fear about her as a result of it’s simple to make her go away than Prem will go away with Shruthi to help her than Tulasi will likely be alone and I’ll get Nandu for certain.

Shruthi thinks about Divya matter. Prem asks what’s she pondering. Shruthi shares Divya fear about her charge and he or she asks Prem to rearrange 25lakhs. Prem says he can’t organize that a lot cash however Mother can take mortgage at workplace if we inform her so don’t take rigidity. Shruthi agrees. Nandu feels annoyed pondering latest issues at their place. Lasya asks why he appears disturbed even after Sasikala promised to offer them mortgage. Nandu tells her he’s apprehensive about issues in household. Lasya says Tulasi gained’t go away her job and conditions gained’t change do it’d higher when you cease fascinated with household matter.

Tulasi involves Nandu and informs to everybody that she resigned her job based on their want and now onwards I’ll care for household. Prem says you’re leaving job pondering Divya however Divya confronted this well being downside fascinated with her charges. Tulasi tells them she is going to organize the cash. Nandu questions from the place she will get the cash after resigning her job. Lasya says she might take Rohit assist. Tulasi says she don’t want Rohit assist. Nandu stops her by telling he can pay the charges quantity of Divya. Tulasi asks him to don’t take rigidity by taking one other mortgage however Nandu gained’t pay attention her phrases.

Divya reminds her buddy phrases that they might misplaced seat in the event that they don’t pay charge on time. Nandu goes to Divya and asks why she didn’t requested him about her charge. Divya tells him she dont wish to pressurise him for her. Nandu feels happy with his Daughter maturity and he assures her that he’ll bear all of the bills of her examine. Lasya overhears their convo.

At evening Tulasi asks Parandamayya to have meals. Parandamayya tells her he’s not hungry and shares his concern that loans of Nandu might dump him sooner or later and till now Im feeling relaxed seeing your job however now you left your job. Tulasi says I left job to realize Nandu and don’t fear he’ll win for certain. Parandamayya says he needs to win over you and what if he gained’t settle for you. Tulasi says my love is telling me that Nandu is mine so let’s see when time will unite us.

Subsequent day, Lasya appears annoyed. Bhagya asks why she appears unhappy even after Tulasi left her job. Lasya says she is apprehensive about their future with Nandu behaviour. Bhagya asks what occurred. Lasya says Nandu needs to spend lakhs of cash for Divya’s physician seat and I gained’t let it occur as a result of we’re incomes this cash and we’ve to reside fortunately with this cash sooner or later so I’ll make Tulasi take the accountability of Divya charge as a result of she is her daughter too.

Episode ends.

Precap – Nandu asks Tulasi to change into like previous Tulasi. Tulasi asks him to alter like her previous Nandu. Nandu guarantees her that he’ll change like previous Nandu.