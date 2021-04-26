Intinti Gruhalaxmi 26th April 2021 Written Update: Nandu scolds Shruthi and Prem

Intinti Gruhalaxmi Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.web

Episode begins with Prem returns to dwelling with Shruthi. Nandu thinks about Inspector phrases and mocks Prem for roaming with Shruthi on roads to spoil their respect. Prem says Shruthi appears disturbed that’s why I take her out for refreshment. Anasuya says we acquired it that Police caught you and didn’t launched till they talks together with your Dad and don’t you study lesson whenever you went to jail due to her? Don’t convey new issues to us. Parandamayya asks why they’re creating scene for small matter. Nandu stops him and tells him that he gained’t bear as home head if he roam with married girl. Prem says home head means it’s a must to perceive home members. Nandu scolds Shruthi and Tulasi tries to cease him however he gained’t hear.

Lasya helps Nandu and says Shruthi is getting them new issues. Tulasi says perceive Shruthi place and don’t blame her unnecessarily, it’s not good manners. Nandu says educate manners to your son as a result of he’s roaming with married girl and bringing issues to us by ruining home respect. Tulasi says scold Prem however don’t contain Shruthi. Prem says you roamed with Lasya on roads and introduced her to dwelling though you’re married, isn’t it flawed? First examine your self earlier than questioning others. Nandu will get indignant.

Tulasi asks him to cease. Parandamayya asks Nandu to reply Prem query. Anasuya scolds her husband for supporting Prem in opposition to Nandu and mocks Tulasi for her introduced up. Tulasi stops Prem and sends him inside.

At terrace Shruthi cries badly. Tulasi and Prem goes to her. Shruthi apologies to her for going exterior. Tulasi says it’s not your mistake so don’t blame your self. Prem says it’s me who take you exterior and they’re seeing all the pieces in flawed angle so don’t take into consideration their opinion. Shruthi says I’m Orphan so I’ve to stay realizing my boundaries. Tulasi says don’t say on this method, we purchased you right here so you possibly can have your freedom and issues will resolve someday and we’re able to share your issues so don’t really feel unhealthy and cry for these points. Shruthi agrees.

Subsequent day Tulasi tells to Parandamayya that she goes to Ankita place to name Abhi once more to dwelling. Parandamayya asks why she goes to name them once more?

Tulasi says we will’t go away them in that method so let me attempt for an additional time. Prem tells to Tulasi that Abhi will not be at that place and went to tour. Tulasi asks if he’s mendacity to cease her. Prem says no, they’re out of city and he calls Abhi and tells him that Mother wish to meet him. Abhi asks him to cease their Mother telling he don’t wish to return dwelling and we got here to Vizag for trip so go away us peacefully.

Prem asks Abhi to speak with their mother however Abhi denies and cuts the decision saying he don’t wish to spoil his temper by listening his Mother banter. Tulasi feels unhealthy. Prem asks if she realised how Abhi modified. Tulasi says he return in a single week so I’ll meet him that point as a result of he could return to dwelling seeing my ache. Prem asks why can’t she go away him till Abhi returns realising his mistake. Tulasi says it’s mother’s love, you gained’t perceive it.

Episode ends.

Precap – Tulasi tells to Lasya that she is going to use each alternative to go close to Nandu and warns Lasya by telling her defeat is nearing her.