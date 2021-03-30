ENTERTAINMENT

Intinti Gruhalaxmi 30th March 2021 Written Update in Hindi – Sandeep Jakhar News

Intinti Gruhalaxmi 30th March 2021 Written Update in Hindi - Sandeep Jakhar News

The episode begins with Nandu saying that you hid everything from me thinking that I can’t do anything but you took Rohit’s help, do you think how much you look less than Rohit to me. Tulsi says that Rohit can never think less about you, if you are thinking about your health status then I hate him.

Nandu says no, you are trying to prove me wrong and I am losing my respect for my friends, love is my son so you have to inform me but you hid it from me and you don’t stay with me Giving respect.

Lasya says that Tulsi is confident that she can do everything without help and she does not value you for why she hides the matter from you which involves your son. Tulsi says that I did not take it away from you to lower my reputation of others, you are blaming me without understanding the situation.

Nandu asks what is wrong with his words. Tulsi says I do not want to tease you because your health condition is not good, so I took Rohit’s help because the doctor warned us not to stress you, you are thinking that I did not respect you but no one Can not take your post. And no one can reduce your value so stop lowering yourself and understand the situation and go with love.

Shastri thinks of past events. Shruti gives him water. Shastri apologized to Shruti. Shruti asks why is he apologizing to her. Shastri says that I failed as a father, so I am apologizing to you, you tried to tell me many times about Ashwin, but I did not believe your words and trusted that Moran Ashwin. Shruti says that I do not mind, you did this while thinking for my future.

Shastri says that I have blindly trusted Ashwin and now I feel guilty thinking why I did not trust him to bring himself for that Ashwini. Shruti says that Ashwin has gone far away from our lives so stay calm. In tears, she says how can she remain calm after ruining her life, my heart aches thinking about it. Shruti says stop blaming yourself, please go to sleep. Shastri asks Shruti to turn off Prakash, saying that he cannot bear it.

Lasya goes to Nandu and says that I feel very bad seeing your situation in the house, Tulsi is just doing something like giving you value, her true nature is revealed. Nandu says leave that thing, don’t miss me. Lasya says that I know you are feeling bad but you have to know who is good and bad for you.

Nandu says that Tulsi told me that he did this while thinking about my health, so think from your side and leave it. Lasya says that she is just acting, test Tulsi. Nandu asks which test.

Lasya says that Tulsi says that Rohit is just his friend, so he tells Rohit to keep him away from this house and asks him to resign from his job. Nandu asks why to resign.

Lasya says that if she takes more value from you then she will leave her job and Rohit but if she denies it then it means that she has not given you any value. Nandu says that I think it is not right, so I cannot ask Tulsi in this way.

Prem calls Shruti and asks how he is. Shruti says that I am fine but feeling upset thinking about past events. Prem says don’t worry because now you are freed from Ashwin’s clutches and mold your life in your own way.

Shruti says yes, but Dad is feeling guilty and she is thinking that she ruined my life with her own hands. Prem says that anyone can think in this way. Shruti says that I am worried for her health. Prem says give him some time to recover from the Ashwin case. Shruti agrees.

The next day Vandana meets Shruti and she asks Shruti to start a new life, forgetting about Ashwin. Shruti says, I have to live my life. Vandana feels happy. Shruti goes to give coffee to her dad and he tries to wake her up, but he is stunned to see no more. Shruti cries badly for her father.

The post Intinti Gruhalaxmi 30th March 2021 Written Update in Hindi appeared first on Sandeep Jakhar News.

