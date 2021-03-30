Intinti Gruhalaxmi 30th March 2021 Written Update: Lasya asks Nandu to test Tulasi

Intinti Gruhalaxmi Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net
Episode starts with Nandu says you hided everything from me thinking I can’t do anything but you took Rohit help, did you think how low you make me look Infront of Rohit. Tulasi says Rohit can never think low about you, I hided if from you thinking your health condition. Nandu says no, you’re trying to prove me wrong and I’m loosing my respect Infront of your friends, Prem is my son so you have to inform me but you hided it from me and you’re not allowing me to live with respect.
Lasya says Tulasi is over confident that she can do everything without taking help and she don’t value you that’s why she hides this matter from you which involves your son life. Tulasi says I didn’t hided it from you to lower your reputation Infront of others, you’re blaming me without understanding the situation.
Nandu asks whats wrong in his words. Tulasi says I don’t want to make you tensed because your health condition is not good that’s why I took Rohit help because Doctor warned us to not stress you, you’re thinking I didn’t give you respect but none can take your position and noone can reduce your value so stop lowering yourself and understand the situation and she goes with Prem.
Sastry thinks about past incidents. Shruthi gives him water. Sastry apologies to Shruthi. Shruthi asks why he is apologizing her. Sastry says I failed as father that’s why I’m apologizing you, you tried to tell me many times about Ashwin nature but I didn’t believed your words and trusted that Moron Ashwin. Shruthi says don’t feel bad, you did it while thinking for my future.
Sastry says I blindly trusted Ashwin and now I’m feeling Guilty thinking why didn’t I trusted my own brought up for that Ashwini. Shruthi says Ashwin went far from our life so stay calm. Sastry in tears says how can stay calm after ruining your life, my heart is paining while thinking about it. Shruthi says stop blaming yourself please sleep. Sastry asks Shruthi to turnoff the light saying he can’t bear it.
Lasya goes to Nandu and says I’m feeling bad seeing your position in house, Tulasi is just acting like giving you value, her true nature is revealed. Nandu says leave that matter, don’t make me remember it. Lasya says I know you’re feeling bad but you have to know who’s good and bad for you. Nandu says Tulasi told me that she did it while thinking about my health so think from her side too and leave it. Lasya says she is just acting, test Tulasi. Nandu asks what test.
Lasya says Tulasi says Rohit is just her friend so asks her to keep Rohit away from this house and asks her to resign from her job. Nandu asks why to resign. Lasya says If she value you than she will leave her job and Rohit but if she denies than it means she won’t give any value to you. Nandu says I feel it’s not correct so I can’t asks Tulasi in this way.
Prem calls Shruthi and enquires how’s she. Shruthi says I’m fine but feeling disturbed while thinking about past incidents. Prem says do t worry because now you’re free from Ashwin clutches and mould your life in your way. Shruthi says yes but Dad is feeling guilty and he is thinking that he ruined my life with his own hands. Prem says anyone can think in this way. Shruthi says I’m worried for his health. Prem says give him sometime to recover from Ashwin matter. Shruthi agrees.
Next day Vandana meets Shruthi and she asks Shruthi to forget about Ashwin to start new life. Shruthi says true, I have to live my life. Vandana feels happy. Shruthi goes to give coffee to her Dad and she tries to wake him up but gets stunned seeing he is no more. Shruthi cries badly for her Dad.
Precap – Tulasi asks them to think about Shruthi. Anasuya denies to help Shruthi from their family side.